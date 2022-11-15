JONESBORO — Thieves struck JC Penney at The Mall at Turtle Creek on Sunday night, getting away with at least $8,000 in jewelry, according to a Jonesboro police report.

“Employees stated that five men came in with ski masks on and went straight to the jewelry counter with sledge hammers and began smashing cases and grabbing jewelry and placing them in bags they had walked in the business carrying,” Sally Smith, Jonesboro police public affairs specialist said Monday. “Only one person was sprayed with the pepper spray (contrary to earlier reports). They fled the scene in a black SUV. We are still working on retrieving video from JC Penney.”