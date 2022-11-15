JONESBORO — Thieves struck JC Penney at The Mall at Turtle Creek on Sunday night, getting away with at least $8,000 in jewelry, according to a Jonesboro police report.
“Employees stated that five men came in with ski masks on and went straight to the jewelry counter with sledge hammers and began smashing cases and grabbing jewelry and placing them in bags they had walked in the business carrying,” Sally Smith, Jonesboro police public affairs specialist said Monday. “Only one person was sprayed with the pepper spray (contrary to earlier reports). They fled the scene in a black SUV. We are still working on retrieving video from JC Penney.”
No arrests have been made.
A Jonesboro woman reported Sunday morning that her 2012 Kia Optima was stolen from the intersection of Dayton Avenue and Stadium Boulevard. Three juvenile females, ages 16, 16 and 17, were arrested.
A 14-year-old girl told police Sunday morning that she was raped by a 19-year-old man. No other information was released.
Two 22-year-old women told police Sunday afternoon that a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl demanded their keys while pointing a BB gun at them in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road. The two juveniles were arrested.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 2500 block of RidgePoint Drive, stole credit cards and used them for purchases. More than $5,000 in charges were made to the cards and $120 in cash was stolen.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone entered her residence in the 3500 block of Lexee Drive and took items. Stolen were a 58-inch television valued at $900 and a fourth of an ounce of marijuana valued at $75.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 1900 block of West Matthews Avenue and stole her wallet containing credit cards and her driver’s license.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 3000 block of Dan Avenue and stole cash and medications. Taken were $500 in cash and 50 hydrocodone pills valued at $100.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday evening that someone entered her residence in the 900 block of Creath Avenue and stole house keys and a credit card.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday afternoon that a suspect kicked in her door in the 1600 block of Links Circle and stole a house key. Damage to the door was listed at $300.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone stole his trailer from the 200 block of Labaume Street. The trailer is valued at $4,500.
