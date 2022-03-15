JONESBORO — Thieves have struck again at the Jonesboro Street Department and at the JET lot, according to police reports.
At the Street Department, 2601 Dan Ave., Timothy Velasquez, the maintenance supervisor, told police Monday morning that a lock and chain were cut and four catalytic converters were stolen with a total value of $2,500.
The converters were taken from a Ford Express van, a GMC van, a Ford Econoline van and a Ford pickup truck, according to the report.
At the JET location, 2630 Lacy Drive, Michael Black, JET supervisor, reported Monday morning that the fence was cut and four catalytic converters worth a total of $2,000 were taken. Damage to the fence was listed at $500.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said, “There is video footage of the suspects, and the detectives are working on their identification. The incidents are under investigation.”
Last year, thieves struck the city’s Public Works compound and about $96,000 in vehicles and equipment were stolen when thieves cut through the fence on Lacy Drive.
Stolen were two pickup trucks, two flatbed rice trailers, three zero-turn lawnmowers, grass trimmers and other items, according to an inventory list from a Jonesboro Police Department report.
A 2006 F250 pickup was recovered Aug. 2 in Tyronza, according to Smith.
On June 3, 2021, drivers for Jonesboro Economical Transportation discovered someone stole catalytic converters from six JET vehicles, including five used to transport passengers.
A Jonesboro police report listed the thefts of the catalytic converters as greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
The June burglary forced JET to scale back services until the stolen catalytic converters could be replaced, Steve Tippitt, street department director, told The Sun then.
No arrests were made in the 2021 incidents. The city increased the number of cameras to nine in the wake of the thefts.
