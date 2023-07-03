JONESBORO — A baby shower turned cloudy Saturday after thieves stole $4,000 worth of decorations.
A Paragould woman told Jonesboro police that 3-foot tall letters with lighting displaying “BABY KASH” was taken from the Hilton Garden, 2840 S. Caraway Road.
Also stolen was an extension cord valued at $100.
In a separate report, a 54-year-old Paragould man reported Friday afternoon that someone accessed his bank account in Jonesboro and stole $72,764.34.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Sulcer Investments, 2223 Conrad Drive, reported Monday morning that someone stole money from their overnight drop box. The amount of money take was $2,000.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 200 block of Scott Street and stole items. Taken were $80 in cash and a $20 phone charger.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning the theft of a lock box in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue. Taken was $300.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 400 block of Lynne Court and stole tools. The tools are valued at $3,000.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday afternoon that someone entered his shed in the 400 block of Lynne Court and stole items. Taken were tools valued at $430.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday night that someone entered her residence in the 400 block of Kierson Lane.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 2900 block of Dacus Lane and stole items. Taken were jewelry and tools valued at $45,000.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that someone entered her residence in the 1600 block of Aggie Road and stolen items. Items taken were valued at more than $1,500.
