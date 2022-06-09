JONESBORO — Thieves hit the Greenway Equipment, John Deere, dealership Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and stole several riding mowers worth more than $50,000, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The business, located at 4215 Stadium Blvd., had locks and a chain-link fence cut, the report said.
Taken were a John Deere mower valued at $2,799, a zero-turn John Deere mower valued at $3,499, a John Deere riding mower valued at $14,951, another John Deere zero-turn mower valued at $17,365, another zero-turn John Deere mower valued at $7,690, another John Deere zero-turn mower valued at $1,910, another zero-turn John Deere mower valued at $3,299, another zero-turn John Deere mower valued at $17,104, and another zero-turn John Deere mower valued at $13,446.
Also taken was a USB drive with footage of the theft.
Jason Bradley, manager of Greenway, told police he believed the thefts occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-STOP.
