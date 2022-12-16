JONESBORO — Police were investigating the thefts and vandalism of automobiles from dealerships in two parts of the city Wednesday.
An officer on patrol noticed a 2015 Kia Optima parked behind the Dollar General store at 3619 Stadium Blvd. It had been heavily damaged after being stolen from Cavenaugh Kia, 3315 Stadium.
Employees later discovered that two more Opitmas had been broken into, all with damage to the steering columns.
An officer found a screwdriver inside one of the vehicles.
Across town at Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Ave., a 2015 Sonata had been stolen and a 2015 Santa Fe had sustained heavy damage.
No suspects have been developed in those cases.
In August, The Sun reported on a national trend of thefts of those brands of vehicles.
A video on the social media platform TikTok had surfaced showing how to steal some models of Kias and Hyundais using a screwdriver and a USB charging cord.
Three juveniles were arrested in August.
Among other incidents reported Wednesday, a handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive.
The victim said he didn’t know when the gun was stolen and discovered it missing only after a neighbor told him that her gun had been stolen from her vehicle recently.
