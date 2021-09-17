JONESBORO — Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason has announced to run for prosecuting attorney of the Second Judicial District.
Thomason has focused on felony cases, including domestic violence, crimes against children and murder cases. She pointed to a record of taking criminals out of neighborhoods as a benefit to the office she seeks.
“As a prosecutor and mother, I believe that we must prioritize getting dangerous people off our streets,” Thomason wrote in an email announcing her candidacy. “Even in the past year during a pandemic, I worked day and often night to get cases ready for trial because our communities deserve protection and victims deserve justice.”
In her 11-year legal career, Thomason has handled more than 20 criminal jury trials, including murder, felony domestic violence and felony drug cases. She has served as city prosecutor for Brookland, Bay and Cash; assistant city attorney for Blytheville and Jonesboro; and deputy prosecuting attorney for Lonoke County.
“Early on in my legal career I learned that to do your job right you must be organized, and you have to dedicate yourself to getting the job done no matter what challenges you face,” Thomason said. “Excuses don’t make our schools and families safer, and as your prosecutor I won’t hide behind them. What I will do is work hard daily to exact justice on those who violate our laws and harm our communities.”
Thomason is a graduate of Arkansas State University and the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. She serves on the board for the Northeast Arkansas Family Crisis Center and is an auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Police. She and her husband, Garrett, reside in Jonesboro, are the proud parents of three children.
“I look forward to visiting with the people of the Second Judicial District to hear their concerns and ideas on how we can work together to make east and Northeast Arkansas safer. As your prosecutor, I will work hard every day to make our neighborhoods, families, businesses and schools safer.”
The district encompasses the counties of Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett. The position is currently held by Keith Chrestman, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson following former prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington’s election to circuit judge.
