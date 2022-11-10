221110-JS-pastor-celebration-photo

Members of Big Creek Valley Missionary Baptist Church will host a party on Saturday for their pastor, Jimmy Wayne Thompson, who has served 60 years in the ministry, and his wife, Carolyn Wall Thompson, who has supported him for their 56 years of marriage.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Big Creek Valley Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jimmy Wayne Thompson will be honored on Saturday for 60 years in the ministry.

A party recognizing him and his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Wall Thompson, will be held form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 1023 Craighead 204 in Jonesboro, west of Valley View. The public is welcome to attend.