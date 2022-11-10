JONESBORO — Big Creek Valley Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jimmy Wayne Thompson will be honored on Saturday for 60 years in the ministry.
A party recognizing him and his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Wall Thompson, will be held form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 1023 Craighead 204 in Jonesboro, west of Valley View. The public is welcome to attend.
“I started right here in the church that I grew up in,” Thompson smiled as he sat on one of the pews in the church and looked around the sanctuary.
Thompson was born in 1946 to Eldridge (E.C.) and Wanda McAnalley Thompson. He began preaching in 1962, four years before he was ordained in May of 1966 at Central Baptist College, where he got his bachelor’s degree in Bible with a double major in English and history.
Carolyn laughed that they got married shortly after that on July 26, 1966.
“We met in Sunday School at my church,” she said, noting that he had been to a service at Ridgecrest Baptist Church where she attended.
“The pastor was JB Manning at the time, so I just preached where I was needed, while she worked at the telephone company and I farmed at my dad’s farm,” he recalled.
Thompson also worked for the Crowley Ridge Development Council for 26 years and pastored at five different churches (including Carolyn’s childhood church of Ridgecrest) over his 60 years in the ministry.
However, he said that between the other churches he always came home to Big Creek Valley.
Finally, about four years ago, Thompson decided it was time to retire and the couple resumed serving at Big Creek where Pastor Gary Gipson was pastor. Thompson became assistant pastor and then pastor.
Thompson had some extra challenges during his ministry, having survived polio when he was only two years old. The polio caused paralysis on his right side and weakness on the left.
Luckily, he said, his grandfather was a Swedish masseuse who had worked with him to regain his strength that he had lost due to the effects of polio.
Now the combination of the polio, which has left his right arm almost useless and his right leg weak, and the effects of a broken leg and neck surgery after an accident about 25 years ago, has left it hard for him to stand for a long period of time.
That doesn’t keep Thompson from serving, though, as he noted that he will continue to preach until they can find another pastor to replace him.
