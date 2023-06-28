After Sunday’s powerful windstorm, many were still without power in Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday, with the most outages being reported in Poinsett County, where more than 2,000 customers were still waiting to have their power restored.
According to a press release from Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation (CECC) on Monday evening, the cooperative had already restored electricity to approximately 4,700 members spanning the service territory by repairing more than 117 poles and 75 cross-arms in the previous twenty-four hours.
With repairs to the transmission infrastructure complete, the primary focus became repairing the distribution network to restore power to all affected members.
CEO Jeremiah Sloan detailed the recovery process for the cooperative, stating that he was proud of the progress they had made in the previous 24 hours.
“With damage this widespread, rebuilding an infrastructure takes time,” he said. “Our team has worked consistently, and progress is evident. This would not be possible without mutual aid from other utility providers throughout Arkansas.”
At around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the CECC still had 563 members without power, including 29 in Lawrence County, 527 in Poinsett County and three in Sharp County, according to the outage map on the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas website.
Entergy Arkansas crews were also still hard at work on Tuesday with 19,117 affected customers still waiting for power across the state at 3:45 p.m., including one in Craighead County, two in Cross County, one in Jackson County, one in Lawrence County, 571 in Mississippi County, 2,385 in Poinsett County and 409 in Sharp County, according to the outage map on the Entergy Arkansas website.
With about 2,000 workers activated for storm duty, the company requested additional resources and equipment from neighboring states to assist with restoring power. However, the company noted that some areas with more severe or hard to access damage from the extreme weather conditions might not be restored for several days.
Vice President of Reliability at Entergy Arkansas Michael Considine said in the press release that since June 10, Entergy Arkansas had responded to repeated weather events that have impacted their customers.
“We know power outages during this extreme weather is extremely frustrating, and we are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power,” he stated. “Workers will be battling the heat as well, taking more frequent but critical water breaks. We greatly appreciate the continued patience of our customers as our crews work to restore power in the damaged areas.”
According to Entergy’s weather experts, the presence of vastly different pressure systems had resulted in an unusually strong and persistent weather pattern over the southern United States this spring as these types of patterns occur from time to time when contradicting pressures – in this case cold from the Pacific Ocean and warm from the Gulf of Mexico – happen at the same time.
Currently, the pattern is “locked” over our area, the release stated, causing frequent severe storms as well as the intense heat wave forecast for this week.
Tuesday afternoon, Entergy reported that with the support of helicopters assisting in identifying damages, the company had identified 483 broken poles, 178 damaged transformers and 882 spans of downed wire, noting that restoration for some customers in areas more extensively damage might take until 10 p.m. Wednesday and a few isolated outages would carry into Thursday.
Although power was restored in Harrisburg by around noon Tuesday, the Lepanto and Etowah areas are expected to be without power until Thursday at 10 p.m.
Entergy reported that multiple transmission structures had been destroyed by the strong winds that blasted through the Lepanto and Etowah areas on Sunday, damaging farm equipment and silos, as well as the electric system.
It stated that at least four transmission structures were having to be rebuilt, along with two additional spans of transmission lines between Lepanto and Marked Tree with the estimated restoration time for approximately 1,400 customers set at late Thursday night.
For those still without power, Entergy Arkansas suggested going to cooling centers that are available for customers in need of relief from the daytime heat.
Cooling centers announced by Entergy in Poinsett County are the Lepanto Fire Department at 117 Greenwood Ave. and Stevens Square at 100 Steven Square in Lepanto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.