City of Jonesboro Street Department worker Derick Cates cleans what is left of a massive tree on Tuesday along N. Culberhouse Street between W. Forrest and Bradley streets in Jonesboro. The tree was one of many that were blown over during Sunday’s storm.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

After Sunday’s powerful windstorm, many were still without power in Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday, with the most outages being reported in Poinsett County, where more than 2,000 customers were still waiting to have their power restored.

According to a press release from Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation (CECC) on Monday evening, the cooperative had already restored electricity to approximately 4,700 members spanning the service territory by repairing more than 117 poles and 75 cross-arms in the previous twenty-four hours.