JONESBORO — More than $16,000 in household appliances that were being stored at the former Metz TV and Appliance store have been stolen, a Trumann business reported Monday.
The washers, dryers and refrigerators were taken from 1420 S. Caraway Road between Nov. 25 and Monday, the manager of Buddy’s Home Furnishings told police.
Among other incidents reported Monday:
A 16-year-old girl was treated at a local hospital after she was injected with a narcotic. A 17-year-old boy was listed as a suspect. Because of their ages, the victim and suspect were not identified. The substance wasn’t identified and the victim’s condition wasn’t disclosed.
Theft of a white 2019 Honda Odyssey from a residence in the 1100 block of Freeman St. Monday night.
Theft of a catalytic converter from a state-owned vehicle while parked over the weekend in the 1800 block of Woodsprings Road.
Police also made a number of felony drug and domestic violence arrests, but few details were released prior to probable cause hearings.
