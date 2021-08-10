JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Monday afternoon after threatening to kill his sister, police said.
Javoris Gray, 19, of 802 Meredith Drive, was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening, police said. He was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
In other reports:
Brendon Pierce, 21, and Andrew Owen, 30, both of 2701 Greenbriar Drive, were arrested Monday after a parole and probation search of their residence turned up illegal substances. They were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Jonesboro builder reported a burglary Monday in the 5300 block of East Nettleton Avenue in which thieves made off with an outside heating and air-conditioning unit, an attic HVAC, vanities, toilets and cabinets. Total value of the materials was $44,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.