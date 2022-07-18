JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Blytheville man with three felonies and two misdemeanors for a June 20 incident.
Leslie Alexander, 45, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and causing property damage.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Adam Hampton, Jonesboro officers responded to an accident on North Church Street. The female passenger in the vehicle said Alexander wrecked the car on purpose to injure or kill her.
“I spoke with the female and she stated that her and Mr. Alexander were arguing and he became very mad and was making threats to kill her and told her he would wreck the car to kill her,” Hampton wrote. “The victim stated that Alexander began swerving the car all over the road and then he jerked the car off the roadway and struck several signs before crashing the car into a concrete pole on her side of the car. The victim stated that once the car came to a rest he began punching her in the face and then exited the car and fled the scene.”
Boling set Alexander’s bond at $30,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Rose Marie Foreman, 52, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Brandy Adams, 45, of Cash, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Stephanie Barnhill, 48, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft; $3,500 total bond.
Martena Hamilton, 33, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $10,000 bond and issued a no-contact order.
Jody Hawkins, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Debbie Saltsgaver, 37, of Swifton, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $4,500 bond.
Sherry Stewart, 65, of Bay, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Angela Denise Hays, 43, of Dexter, Mo., with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Timothy Allen, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $7,500 bond.
Christopher Evans, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and driving on a suspended license; $2,500 bond.
Jimmy James, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Michael McGinty, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $25,000 bond and has a warrant out of Lawrence County.
Randell Scott, 28, of Forrest City, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Richard Smith, 48, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Robert Allen Thompson, 24, of Lepanto, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Johnnie Williams, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Scott Williams, 37, of Black Oak, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Tyrone Williams, 31, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Rickey Porter, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempted theft; $15,000 bond.
