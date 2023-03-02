JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Monette man with first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree battery from an incident on Tuesday morning.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jerry Lamar, 39, was threatening his neighbors in the 1200 block of Craighead Road 565 at about 2 a.m. The neighbors called 911 and the dispatcher could hear Lamar beating on the victims’ door and threatening to kill them.
Lamar struck the male victim in the face and kicked the female victim in the leg, according to the affidavit.
Fowler set Lamar’s bond at $10,000 and issued a no-contact order against Lamar. His next trial date is on March 31 in the Eastern District of Craighead County Circuit Court in Lake City.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Paul West, 44, of Harrisburg, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation; $16,500 total bond.
Stephen Ziegenhorn, 35, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle less than $5,000 and theft of property less than $5,000; $15,000 bond.
Lonny Adams, 51, of Cape May, N.J., with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Sandra Williamson, 24, of Conway, with second-degree forgery and theft of $1,000 or less; $25,000 bond.
