JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Monette man with first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree battery from an incident on Tuesday morning.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jerry Lamar, 39, was threatening his neighbors in the 1200 block of Craighead Road 565 at about 2 a.m. The neighbors called 911 and the dispatcher could hear Lamar beating on the victims’ door and threatening to kill them.