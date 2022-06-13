JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday set at $35,000 bond for a Cape Girardeau, Mo., man who threatened staff at St. Bernards Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.
Eddie Hedge, 22, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening after police said he was irate and combative after staff members were trying to treat him for an overdose.
“The hospital staff stated that Hedge told them that he would murder three different staff members,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Hedge had backed one of the staff members into a corner and threatened to attack him.”
Fowler ordered a mental health screening for Hedge and issued a no-contact order between him and the hospital.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Matthew Kirkendoll, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and tampering with evidence; $2,000 bond.
Savanah Harper, 26, of Black Oak, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Tashiana Johnson, 31, of Jonesboro, with driving while intoxicated, fifth offense; $15,000 bond.
Willis Kilpatrick, 33, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property; $5,000 bond.
Jamie Thomas, 66, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and tampering with evidence; $25,000 bond.
Michael Hale, 40, of Fayetteville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $15,000 bond.
Byron Carter, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams; $10,000 bond.
Minnie Rulford, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $12,500 total bond.
Sharon Smith, 51, of Tyronza, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Laura Cartwright, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Becky Denison, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Kaitlann Malone, 26, of Forrest City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
James Shaver, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor failures to appear; $8,500 total bond.
Brian McKellar, 37, of Cash, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Jared France, 36, of Shirley, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Morgan Hanasowski, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $15,000 bond.
Lee Wille, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Wuilver Flores, 47, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $5,000 bond.
Steven Varner, 24, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $75,000 bond.
Latoya McCleary, 39, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery; $35,000 bond.
Jasmine Johnson, 28, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Melissa Churchwell, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with evidence, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.