JONESBORO — An 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that occurred on Griggs Avenue on Nov. 21.
The adult is identified as 18-year-old Gavin Harris. The juveniles’ information will not be released, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Officers responded to a “shots heard” call received around 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered multiple shell casings along with property damage to a residence. No injuries were reported after the shooting.
The three suspects were listed as males, 18 years old, 17 years old and 16 years old.
Harris was being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on Tuesday on suspicion of committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to have a probable cause hearing today.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday morning just after midnight at the intersection of Creath Avenue and Patrick Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police said boy was struck in the left calf/shin area.
Police were notified by personnel in the St. Bernards Medical Center Emergency Room about the victim.
The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, drove past the victim and shot him, the report said.
This marks the ninth shooting incident in Jonesboro over the past week and a half.
Dispatch received a “shots heard” call at about 5:41 a.m. Thursday in the area of Aggie and Holmes roads, police said.
At 6:01 a.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital notified dispatch about a gunshot wound victim being admitted to its emergency room. Officers were able to speak to the victim briefly to obtain a location of the shooting, which happened to be the Aggie and Holmes road area.
Officers went to the area and recovered shell casings. Detectives interviewed the victim Friday morning. The victim is still recovering from surgery.
A total of nine shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police also found one bullet fragment located in a bedroom in the 3500 block of Stella Drive.
The victim, who lives in the 100 block of South Holmes Road, was struck by a bullet in the left torso, police said.
As of Friday afternoon, police had no suspects in the shooting.
As for the conditions of the other victims from last weekend’s shootings, there are no changes in their conditions. All are believed to be still in the hospital.
In other recent shooting incidents:
On Nov. 22, police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call from the area around the Southside Softball Complex. A short time later, police were notified that a gunshot victim was admitted to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. Devonte Wesson, 18, of the 3400 block of Preakness Drive, was later transferred to a Memphis hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the police report.
Wesson died from his injuries over the weekend.
At about 9:15 p.m. Nov. 22, police were called to East Highland Drive about a residence and vehicles being struck by gunshots. Police found 14 9 mm Luger brand shell casings in the 3800 block of East Highland. They recovered bullets from an apartment and two vehicles in the area.
No one was injured.
There were seven reports of shots being fired in Jonesboro over the Nov. 19-22 with two people being shot, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
One incident that isn’t related occurred at 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 22. Police said Noah Nathaniel Nickerson, 23, of 7812 Stanley Road, called police and told them that he had shot his 54-year-old father, according to the police report.
The father was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Nov. 22.
Nickerson is being held on a criminal contempt charge and has a $1 million bond.
In other shooting incidents that were related:
Police were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 21 to the 1600 block of Garland Drive in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the groin area, JPD reported. He was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room for treatment.
Several shell casings were located at the scene, police said.
A suspect pulled up to a residence at about 8:49 p.m. Sunday and fired several shots into it in the 1400 block of Smoot Drive. Police said there was damage to the siding and window sills to the residence and that three bullet holes were found.
Police were sent to the 500 block of North Caraway Road at 12:11 a.m. Nov. 21 in response to gunshots being heard. Police found three shell casings outside of an apartment building in the area.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Nov. 19 that five or six gunshots were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone fired several shots into her vehicle Nov. 19 in the 3200 block of Kingsbury Street. Police reported that the back window of her Chevrolet Malibu was shattered.
