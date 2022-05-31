Three plane crashes involving small aircraft have occurred in the region in the past week, with the latest being a crash on Tuesday morning near West Memphis.
The plane went down at approximately 8:45 a.m. and claimed the life of the pilot.
In addition, a Greene County pilot was killed Saturday afternoon in a crop duster crash near Lawrence County Road 605.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, the crash occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. near the Lawrence/Greene County line. Emergency personnel from Walnut Ridge responded to the scene.
The day prior, another crop duster crashed in Poinsett County near Waldenburg at around 7:35 a.m. The pilot of Friday’s accident, reported by Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder to be Trampus Johnson, is expected to recover.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating all three accidents. Identities of the pilots in the Tuesday and Saturday crashes have not been released.
