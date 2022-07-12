JONESBORO — Three firearms were reported stolen in separate incidents since Monday morning, according to law enforcement reports.
At about 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, a 19-year-old Cash man told Jonesboro police that he was trying to sell a black Palmetto State AR-15 with a red dot sight to two men at the 1800 block of Self Circle when they stole the gun.
The rifle and sights are valued at $940.
In the second incident, a 57-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered residence in the 400 block of East Oak Lane and stole a 9 mm handgun valued at $800.
In the third incident, a 36-year-old Brookland man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that someone stole his .40-caliber Springfield XD from his vehicle in the 400 block of Craighead Road 9602. The weapon is valued at $650.
In other JPD reports:
A 64-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone forged two checks belonging to his 84-year-old mother in the 1700 block of South Caraway Road. The total amount of the checks was $2,800.
A 22-year-old Lake City man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 3200 block of East Nettleton Avenue and stole items. Taken were checks and $40 in cash.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that someone broke into a residence in the 500 block of Vine Street and stole items. Take were an impact drill, valued at $100, a pressure washer, no value listed, and $300 in cash. A window and door frame were damaged with a value at $550.
A 71-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone entered his residence in the 700 block of West Lawson Road and stole items. Taken were $400 worth of groceries, a $50 box of cigars, a $50 vacuum cleaner, $240 worth of clothing, a box of tools, valued at $500, and sunglasses valued at $50.
Police arrested Alexander Reed, 28, of the 400 block of South McClure Street, on Monday morning after an employee at Centennial Bank, 211 E. Washington Ave., said he attempted to cash forged checks. Reed is being held on suspicion of second-degree forgery and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
