JONESBORO — Early voting for the preferential primary election began on Monday, as Justice of the Peace candidates in Craighead County are among those watching to see who will advance to the November General Election.
There are three JP District races this year as Districts One, Six and Seven are all opposed.
District One
In JP District One, incumbent Brad Noel, ballot position one, faces off against Paul House, ballot position two, for the Republican nomination. The winner will run against Democrat Jolene Mullet in November.
Noel said on Tuesday that he grew up in Paragould, but has been a resident of Craighead County for the last 40 years and and has loved watching how the county has grown.
Noel is married with four children and four grandchildren with a fifth grandchild on the way. He is a business owner, who got his real estate license in 1993 and his broker’s license in 1998.
“After an amazing and interesting four years in this position, we have built a strong foundation,” Noel said. “I have watched Craighead County grow and it has not stopped growing.”
Noel said that he is proud that during his time in office, the quorum court has accomplished a lot to help the county, its residents and its employees including pay adjustments, improving infrastructure and setting guidelines.
House said on Tuesday that he was born and raised in Jonesboro, noting that he was born at St. Bernards and attended Annie Camp and Jonesboro High School, where he graduated before getting his bachelor’s degree in history at the University of the Ozarks.
He spent several years as a corrections officer, before becoming a history teacher at Crossett School District for three years, while he was working on his non-traditional teaching license.
House then earned his Master’s in Special Education from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and a Specialist in Educational Leadership degree from Arkansas State University.
House worked at area schools in special education, before starting his current job at the Jonesboro Human Development Center. Both his parents and grandparents are from Jonesboro, as well, and House has a 25-year-old daughter, Katherine.
House said his hobby is robotics, and he hopes that he can put this knowledge to use in the future as industries become more automated.
“As industries evolve we will need someone who understands both education and even robotics in the future,” he said, noting that he has built his own robotic lawn mower and even has begun work on his own 3D printed android to help with house work.
District Six
In JP District Six, Shamal C. Carter, ballot position one, is vying for the Democratic nomination against Daniel Parker, ballot position two, in the primary. The winner will run against Republican incumbent Darrell Cook in November.
Carter said on Tuesday that he has worked in mental health for Crowley’s Ridge Development Council as a care coordinator and is currently a family support provider for MidSouth Health, working in the transitional unit, where he helps inmates become active members of society by dealing with issues such as substance abuse and interventions. He noted the importance of training in rural areas, through Act 9/11, which requires training for topics including privacy, civil rights and civil liberties.
Carter has a degree in psychology from Arkansas State University and said he tries to find ways to serve the community as much as he can, including his work as a substance abuse counselor for Goodwill.
He has been on the CASA Board of Directors for the last seven years and has been a board member of the New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church for 10 years.
“I believe that infrastructure and community development is the key to a successful community, which is why secondary education, such as college, vocational and STEM, is very important and I want to increase funding for schools and teachers,” he said, noting that he is an avid supporter of the local library.
Being an outdoor guy, Carter said he loves playing outside with his children. He is the father of two girls, 12-year-old Nevaeh Norman and 8-year-old Tatiyana Carter.
“I want to see the local government become strong,... not Jonesboro strong, but Jonesboro stronger,” Carter said.
Parker said on Monday that he earned his doctorate in education from the University of Arkansas in December 2021 and is currently working as an education researcher for a non-profit.
“Previously, I worked in higher education,” Parker said, “with roles in institutional effectiveness, assessment and online learning.”
His wife, Leslie, is an assistant professor of graphic design at Arkansas State University, and they have a cat named Beatrix.
“Although I never thought I would run for office, I have been involved in community advocacy and activism for the past several years, focusing on poverty, renters’ rights, criminal justice reform and democracy in the workplace,” Parker said. “I hope to continue improving our community as the next Justice of the Peace for District 6.”
District Seven
In JP District Seven, incumbent Richard Rogers, ballot position one, faces opponent Steve Floyd, ballot position two, for the Republican nomination. The winner of that race will face Democrat Steven Summers during the November election.
Rogers said on Monday that this is would be his fifth term as JP, having won his first term in 2014.
Rogers received his Bachelor’s of Science in 1998 from Arkansas State University, after which he coached for two years at Valley View School, where his wife, Jenny, is still a kindergarten teacher and their son, Hudson, is a sophomore. Their daughter, Madden, is a freshman at the University of Arkansas.
Rogers and his family are member of First Methodist Church in Jonesboro.
“We have always been proud to support our school and our community,” Rogers said, noting that he has served on the Valley View School Board for the last 11 years. He said this will be his last term on the school board.
Rogers said that he has spent 21 years in sales, as well.
Floyd said on Monday that he is currently the Craighead County Constable in District Seven and has been for the last four consecutive terms.
“I am a lifelong resident of the Valley View community and a third generation member of Christian Valley Christian Church, where I serve as a Deacon,” Floyd said, noting that he is also a member of the Valley View Ruritan Club and the Craighead County Republican Committee.
Floyd is a graduate of Valley View High School. He attended Arkansas State University and holds certificates from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Criminal Justice Institute. He is a salesman at Silverline Trailers and is a small business owner, as well as process server and an Arkansas licensed private investigator.
Floyd said that he would like to see accountability for all elected offices and the Library Board to be held accountable for their actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.