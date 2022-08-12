Municipal filing in Clay County resulted in three mayoral races, according to the final candidate list released by the Clay County Clerk’s Office.
In Piggott, incumbent Travis Williams will face Bradley Pistol Scheffler for the mayor’s seat; while incumbent Gregory O Ahrent will face Adam Smith in the race for Corning mayor.
In Rector, Lark S. Sigsby and Shawn Brandon are both seeking the position of mayor. Current mayor Teresa Roofe did not seek re-election as she is a candidate for state representative for District 1, which includes Clay County and parts of Greene and Randolph County.
Piggott also has a race for city clerk between incumbent Julie McMillon and Nikki Blue.
There are also two council races in both Piggott and Corning.
Incumbent Kevin Jones will face Daniel Steen for the North Ward Position 2 seat on the Piggott City Council. Voters will decide between incumbent Jamey Parks and Julie Davis for the South Ward Position 2 seat.
In Corning, incumbent Terry Masterson will face Vernie Carpenter for the North Ward Position 1 seat. In addition, incumbent Ray Vannoy and Karen Young are vying for the North Ward Position 2 seat.
Those running unopposed include:
Rector
Recorder-treasurer – Debi Boyd
Council, East Ward P2 – David Romine
Corning
Clerk-treasurer – J’Anna Couch
Council, South Ward P1 – Randall Godwin
Council, South Ward P2 – Trent McKinney
All filings for St. Francis, McDougal, Datto, Peach Orchard and Knobel were incumbents and are unopposed in November.
