JONESBORO — Three men have pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Andrew Powell in November 2019.
Powell, 24, was found shot to death at a vacant house at 3105 Parkwood Road.
JaColby “Jack” Haggard, 29, of West Memphis, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and criminal mischief. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours to 15 years in prison with 10 years of suspended imposition of sentence.
Kyron Stegall also pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and first-degree forgery and was sentenced to eight years in prison with two years of suspended sentence.
Wesley James Neal was sentenced to six years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty in March to manslaughter. He also received five years of suspended sentence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the killing occurred during a drug transaction at the house.
The three were originally charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors reduced the charges in negotiated plea deals.
“During this transaction, JaColby Haggard and Wesley Neal were in the residence making the transaction with the victim,” Jonesboro Police Detective Keri Varner wrote in the brief affidavit. “There was a discrepancy in the transaction that led to gunfire and altercation and the victim was struck multiple times resulting in his death.”
Varner said Neal and Haggard took the drugs and fled the scene in an “awaiting vehicle.”
In an affidavit of probable cause for charges against Neal, Detective Chris Poe wrote that “Neal admitted to providing phone information of the victim for a meeting which ultimately led to his death. Neal admitted to being inside the home where Powell’s body was found.”
