JONESBORO — Chancellor Todd Shields has extended invitations to visit Arkansas State University to three finalists for the position of executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost. In consultation with the provost search committee, the finalists Shields selected are: Dr. Mark Clarke, Dr. João Sedycias and Dr. Calvin White.

Clarke is currently the associate provost for faculty development and faculty affairs at the University of Houston (UH). He completed undergraduate studies in biological sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), followed by a graduate study at Christie Hospital and Holt Radium Institute in Manchester.