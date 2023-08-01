JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department fielded three reports of stolen vehicles between Friday and Sunday.
In the first incident, Central Buick GMC, 2907 E. Parker Road, told police Friday morning a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from its lot.
The vehicle is valued at $25,000.
In the second incident, a 32-year-old Marmaduke woman who works at St. Bernards Medical Center, reported Sunday morning that her 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the hospital, 225 E. Jackson Ave.
The vehicle is valued at $7,500.
In the third theft, a 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that her 2015 Dodge Durango was stolen from her residence in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive.
The vehicle’s estimated value is $10,000.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that a firearm was stolen from his apartment in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson is valued at $350.
A 66-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone used her stolen debit card to make fraudulent purchases in the 800 block of South Caraway Road. The victim said $990.70 in charges were made to the card.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 700 block of Meredith Drive and stole money. The victim said $15 was stolen.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 2200 block of Spence Circle and stole $2,000.
An 82-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that someone broke into her garage in the 3900 block of Towering Oaks Drive and stole items. Taken were two boxes of tools with a value of $370.
Fletcher Dodge, 3314 Stadium Blvd., told police Monday morning that someone removed several parts from a Newport woman’s vehicle at the dealership. The woman’s Dodge Durango had its tires and wheels, rear hatch, radio and license plate stolen, according to a police report.
