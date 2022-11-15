JONESBORO — Three Valley View School Board races were decided on Nov. 8 with the incumbents prevailing in all three of the positions listed on the ballot.
According to Supt. Roland Popejoy, a restructuring of the board required five of the seven positions on the board to be on this year’s ballot.
“We are one of the districts that had to zone this year under Arkansas Code 6-13-631,” Popejoy said, explaining that if a district has greater than 10 percent minority population it has to be separated into zones. “Many of the other schools around us already had zones.”
Popejoy said they sent information to the district’s patrons to help explain the process and why the 2022 election would look a little different.
“We decided to do five zones and two at large,” he said.
The two at large members were determined by lot from the existing board, with Lee Lane and Richard Rogers drawing those positions.
According to Popejoy, Lane has three years left on his term, so he will come up for election in 2025, while Rogers, who has four years remaining, will come up for election in 2026.
The zoned seats were all required to be on the 2022 ballot regardless of where seated members were in their terms. Three of those positions were contested.
Todd Reed was elected to the Position 1 seat with 476 votes (50.42 percent) in the closest race of the three. Challenger Eric Hanes received 468 votes (49.8 percent).
In the Position 4 race, Brant D. Tosh was elected with 558 votes (60.98 percent) compared to 357 votes (39.02 percent) for challenger Christy McKeel.
Tyler Watkins won election to the Position 5 seat with 524 votes (69.96 percent). Challenger Shane Bray received 225 votes (30.04 percent).
Ryan Gibson, Position 2, and Dr. Kristy Rowe, Position 3, were uncontested in their bids for those seats. They were also incumbents on the board.
While all five of the zoned positions appeared on the 2022 ballot, in the future, only one zoned position will appear each year, as those positions are staggered five-year terms.
“The five who were elected on Tuesday will draw for one, two, three, four or five year terms,” Popejoy said, noting that drawing will take place at the December board meeting. “One zone member that was elected on Tuesday night will run again next year.”
