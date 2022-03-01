Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer filed on Friday as a candidate for District 1, Position 2 of the Arkansas Court of Appeals. Voters in Craighead, Clay, Crittenden, Mississippi, Poinsett, Greene, Woodruff, White, Monroe, Lonoke, Cross and Prairie Counties will vote in the non-partisan election, which will be held May 24.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the Second Judicial District as a circuit judge for the last 15 years,” Thyer said in her announcement. “During that time, I have managed a large, diverse docket that has included every court division – civil, criminal, probate, domestic relations and juvenile. I have presided over more than 40 civil and criminal jury trials, including a death penalty trial. I have chaired the Arkansas Judicial Council’s Trial Judges, Bar Liaison and Trial Court Employee Committees and have served on the Juvenile, Specialty Court and Supreme Court Liaison Committees. I was recently recognized as the first female in the state of Arkansas to have obtained a master’s degree in judicial studies.”
Thyer has also been active in the Arkansas Bar Association having served as chair of the Board of Governors, parliamentarian, chair of the Young Lawyers Section and as a tenured delegate to the House of Delegates. She is also an active member of the American Law Institute, currently serving as an advisor on the Children and the Law Project. She is presently serving as a panel member on the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, and she recently concluded her service as president of the Arkansas Bar Foundation.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a circuit judge working with a wonderful group of colleagues, attorneys and court staff, and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the Second Judicial District throughout my candidacy,” Thyer said. “I believe my broad experience as a circuit judge and an active member of organizations serving the bar, the judiciary and the public have prepared me to take on this important role as a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.”
Thyer was first nominated to be circuit judge by Governor Mike Huckabee in November 2005 and was reappointed by Governor Mike Beebe in 2007.
