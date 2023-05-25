JONESBORO — Wednesday marked 16 years, since the Jonesboro High School Class of 2013 students at the Sixth Grade Academic Center (SAC), now the International Studies Magnet School, buried a time capsule and after months of searching the capsule may very well be lost to time.

According to an article in The Jonesboro Sun archives, this was the last class before the school changed names to become one of the Jonesboro School District’s five magnet schools; and, on May 24, 2007, members of the SAC Student Council and long-time SAC teachers gathered in the courtyard to say ‘good-bye’ in their own way by burying the capsule and vowing to reopen it in 2023.