JONESBORO — Wednesday marked 16 years, since the Jonesboro High School Class of 2013 students at the Sixth Grade Academic Center (SAC), now the International Studies Magnet School, buried a time capsule and after months of searching the capsule may very well be lost to time.
According to an article in The Jonesboro Sun archives, this was the last class before the school changed names to become one of the Jonesboro School District’s five magnet schools; and, on May 24, 2007, members of the SAC Student Council and long-time SAC teachers gathered in the courtyard to say ‘good-bye’ in their own way by burying the capsule and vowing to reopen it in 2023.
The capsule held several unique items including index cards from each student with their names, date, teacher and ‘what they wanted to be when they grew up’; a copy of the May 24, 2007 edition of The Jonesboro Sun; a cellular phone; a SAC T-shirt; a yearbook and various coins.
Former SAC teacher Layne Yawn said on Wednesday that he worked at the school for the entirety of SAC’s 17-year existence plus two years prior when the school was known as EAST School.
“We buried it to commemorate the last year of SAC,” he recalled.
Yawn said he helped to bury the capsule that day, but, unfortunately, they had been having some trouble finding it as renovations over the past 16 years made it hard to locate.
“The principal didn’t even know it was there,” he laughed, speaking of the current International Studies Magnet School Principal Josh Byard.
Yawn recalled having buried it about 20 inches deep and placing a flat granite marker over it.
Senior KAIT News Anchor Diana Davis also recalled the heavy marker, noting that it had been donated by Foster’s Monument company for the event in 2007.
Davis’s daughter, Destiny Quinn Pienaar, was the SAC student president and is in charge of the class reunion this year, where they had hoped to be able to present the time capsule as promised 16 years ago.
According to Davis, Pienaar is now a news anchor herself in Lexington, Ky., and had asked Davis to help in the recovery of the capsule just before Yawn had contacted her about the capsule as well.
“Yawn has been very vigilant,” Davis stated, noting the hard work that the retired teacher had put into the project.
“Sadly, someone has removed the marker we placed,” she said.
Wednesday’s efforts weren’t the first attempt to locate the capsule, as Yawn and others had brought a metal detector to the site last October; plus, a few more times since.
He said they were using metal detectors in the hope that they would detect the metal bands wrapped around the capsule, but with no luck, although he said they dug plenty of holes.
“Diana [Davis] and I even tried to spot the broken brick, but nothing,” he recalled, noting they had been using a photo from an old Jonesboro Sun newspaper clipping as a map. “They even replaced the bushes.”
Finally, he said they decided to call in the a professional treasure hunter, archaeologist Juliet Morrow, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s station archaeologist for Northeast Arkansas.
She is also the founder of the Central Mississippi Valley Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society and a professor of anthropology at Arkansas State University.
Morrow and Arkansas Archeological Survey volunteer Brice Jackson made a valiant effect with the use of a metal detector on Wednesday, however they too came out empty handed.
Yawn stated that it could possible be underneath some of the concrete structures that has been constructed since the capsule was placed.
“I fear the capsule may be gone forever,” Yawn stated.
After the search, Morrow said in an email that there was a difference of opinions regarding the location, noting that they stayed until almost 2 testing a second area that the teachers thought might be the location of the time capsule.
“We found several old nails but unfortunately no time capsule,” she said.
“Hopefully, someone will come forward with information about where the stone was in relation to the concrete and brick wall construction that encloses the air condensers,” Morrow continued. “The hole dug for the time capsule was in front of that stone which Mr. Lawn attested was in front (west) of the stone.”
“If that had not been moved, we would have found the time capsule,” she stated. “Our working hypotheses are that... 1.) it could be under the concrete slab or 2.) it could have been destroyed during landscaping and/or construction, or 3.) it’s still out there but in a location we did not test.”
