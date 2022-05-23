JONESBORO — Today is election day for the preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial election.
In addition to deciding party nominations for county, state and federal offices by selecting a Republican or Democratic ballot, voters will be able to vote on non-partisan judicial races regardless of which ballot they select.
Voters within the Jonesboro city limits will also cast a vote for or against a ballot issue addressing how half of the city’s council members are elected.
If approved, Position 1 council members would be elected only by voters who live within their specific geographic wards, beginning with this year’s general election. The city is divided into six wards, and each is supposed to have approximately the same population.
Position 2 council members would continue to be elected citywide. If the ballot issue fails, all council members would continue to be elected citywide.
For those who have not cast their ballots during the early voting period, polling sites will be open today from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jennifer Clack, Craighead County election coordinator, said the Election Annex, located at 315 W. Jefferson, will be open to the public for tabulation of the election results tonight. The building will open at 6:30 p.m., and early and absentee totals will be posted at 7:30 p.m., followed by individual polling site totals as they become available.
Because results will not be available by press time, election results will not be included in Wednesday’s edition of The Sun. Results will be posted online, as well as in Thursday’s print edition.
