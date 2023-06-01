DECATUR — Tony Franklin Williams, 52, died on May 27, 2023, in Decatur. Tony was born on Nov. 12, 1970, in Jonesboro, to Franklin Williams and Karen Castle.
Tony and his wife Vicki enjoyed spending time together outdoors especially floating the river. Tony will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.
Tony is survived by his wife, Vicki Bornhoft; a daughter, Hayden Williams; two sons, Talon Williams and Justin Williams, all of Bella Vista; two sisters, Danielle Castle and Lisa Denton; one brother, Scott Castle, all of Harrisburg; and three grandchildren.
Memorial service will be announced at a later time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted into the care of Heritage Funeral Home.
