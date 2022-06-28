JONESBORO — The maintenance manager of Lindsey Management, 607 Gladiolus Drive, told Jonesboro police Monday morning that someone entered the office and stole tools and computers.
Taken were laptops, tablets and tools with a total value of $2,836.
In a separate case, Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Dana Debbie Street that left one victim injured.
At about 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene. The victim was transported by a personal vehicle to an area hospital.
An investigation has begun, and details are limited at this time.
In other police reports:
A Jonesboro woman reported an armed robbery Monday night at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Melrose Street. The woman said the robber took $13.27.
Police arrested Maxwell Thomas Clements, 21, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 468, on Monday night after he threatened a Taco Bell employee with a gun in the 2100 block of South Caraway Road.
Police arrested Xavier Foreman, 25, of the 200 block of Steele Avenue, on Monday afternoon following a dispute with his girlfriend, who suffered injuries to her face and neck. Foreman is being held on suspicion of felony third-degree domestic battery and inference with emergency communications.
Wendy’s, 3102 Southwest Drive, contacted police Monday night after a customer in the drive-through tried to pay for food with a counterfeit $50 bill.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that someone broke into a trailer in the 4300 block of Aggie Road and stole items. Taken were $100 in change, a $200 printer and five cans of food.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 2300 block of South Caraway Road and stole a firearm. The .380-caliber Smith & Wesson is valued at $500.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone threw a brick through her vehicle’s window and stole items in the 100 block of Leggett Street. Taken were a $50 purse and a stethoscope valued at $400.
L.B.W. Farms, 754 Craighead Road 763, told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies on Monday morning that someone poured sand into a power unit. The unit is valued at $11,000.
