Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 8:27 pm
JONESBORO — A 45-year-old Beebe man told Jonesboro police Sunday afternoon that his trailer was broken into in the 1000 block of Canera Drive and multiple items were stolen.
The total value of the tools and batteries is listed at more than $10,000.
In other JPD reports:
A 15-year-old girl told police Wednesday morning that she was raped. The report lists a suspect as a 54-year-old man.
The manager of Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality reported Friday night that someone ransacked the office in the 2200 block of Fowler Avenue.
The manager of Dollar General, 3516 Harrisburg Road, reported Friday that an 19-year-old male, who was arrested, paid for items with a counterfeit $100 bill.
A 19-year-old man reported Saturday morning that he caught someone breaking into his vehicle in the 2500 block of Duncan Road. The suspect fled the scene.
A 27-year-old woman told police Friday morning that someone stole her business vehicle in the 500 block of East Oak Avenue. The 2022 Kia Rio is valued at $20,000.
A 27-year-old Michigan man reported Friday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1600 block of Dupwe Drive and stole a Taurus .40-caliber handgun valued at $200.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday morning following a domestic dispute in the 300 block of North McClure Street. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.
A 21-year-old pizza delivery driver reported Sunday morning that he was robbed of $38 of pizzas in the 900 block of South Caraway Drive.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday morning that her 45-year-old boyfriend choked her and struck her in the face in the 2500 block of Taylor McQueen Place.
A 34-year-old Missouri woman told police Saturday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 700 block of East Washington Avenue and stole credit and debit cards.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that someone stole a vehicle in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue. The vehicle is a 2017 Dodge Challenger.
