JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone broke into his trailer in the 3400 block of Hudson Drive and stole tools and batteries.
The total value of the items taken is listed at $3,800.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone broke into his trailer in the 3400 block of Hudson Drive and stole tools and batteries.
The total value of the items taken is listed at $3,800.
In a separate case, the owner of Jonesboro Auto Auction, 114 Auction Road, told police Tuesday morning that a woman forged four checks to the business for a total amount of $1,900.
In other JPD reports:
Two cashiers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2811 Creek Drive, were arrested Tuesday afternoon after the store’s asset protection manager said one, a 34-year-old woman, was stealing gift cards and giving them to a second, a 27-year-old woman, who would then cash them.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 5300 block of Trammel Drive and stole tools. The items taken were listed at a total value of $1,420.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from the 2200 block of Spence Circle. The 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 is valued at $28,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that she lost her debit card in the 1600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard and someone used it to make fraudulent purchases. The total amount charged was $816.84.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 3100 block of Frog Pond Road and stole items. Taken were televisions and computers valued at a total of $4,200.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday evening that his residence was broken into in the 4600 block of South Caraway Road and items were taken. Stolen were a M&P 9 mm and Ruger handguns with a total valued of $900, document and gun safes valued at $100 apiece and a PlayStation 4 valued at $75.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.