JONESBORO — A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that a residence was entered and tools stolen in the 2800 block of Harrisburg Road.
The victim listed the value of the items at $3,055.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that a .380-caliber handgun was either misplaced or stolen from her residence in the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue. The gun is valued at $300.
Bayird Pre Owned Auto, 3050 S. Stadium Blvd., reported Thursday morning that someone stole a 2017 Dodge Challenger from its lot. The car is valued at $50,000.
Auto King, 3700 S. Stadium Blvd., reported Thursday afternoon that someone used a key device and stole a 2015 Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.
