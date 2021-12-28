JONESBORO — A lot of news came out of Craighead County in 2021 from the constant looming threat of COVID-19 to the recent tornadoes that terrorized but yet connected communities.
These are just a few of the leading news stories.
Dec. 10 tornadoes
Northeast Arkansas experienced several tornadoes that ripped through the area on Dec. 10.
Several towns were hit but, there were three towns said to be hit the hardest: Monette, Trumann and Leachville.
By the end of the night two people were killed and numerous residents injured and/or homeless after the tornadoes, not to mention the power outages and road hazards caused from the destruction.
After touching down in Craighead County near County Road 403 at Lawson Road, one of the tornadoes moved quickly northeast toward Monette, where it hit the Monette Manor Nursing Home, killing Golden Wes Hembrey, 94, of Monette.
Then, just before 9:30 p.m., another tornado ripped through Trumann, heavily damaging the fire department and destroying many homes.
The tornado that hit Monette then continued to head northeast, where it struck Leachville, taking yet another life.
The Dollar General assistant manager, June Pennington, 52, of Manila, was killed as the store was demolished by the tornado.
The tornadoes left a wake of disaster and debris; however, they also brought the communities together as an outpouring of volunteers and donations streamed into the towns from all over the country. Many residents and community leaders said they felt blessed as they were reminded that kindness and love for neighbors was still alive.
Donations overwhelmed the distribution centers and people came from all across the United States to help out however they could. Local, state and federal political leaders, including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and President Joe Biden came to together to help with relief funds.
COVID-19
COVID-19 caused many issues as well for the county. For months the quorum court had to meet online and county offices were closed.
The county also received $10.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which Day said most of which still hasn’t been used because the county wants to spend it wisely.
“APR funds have several guidelines that have to be met to even use them,” Day said, “So we want to make sure we use them wisely. It can be used for new testing centers, to help pay for shots and even agricultural and educational purposes. We have been watching other cities who have used it for hazard pay, testing sites and things of that nature. We just want to use it wisely and for things that will be the most beneficial to the county and its citizens.”
Arkansas Wireless Information Network
In July, the Craighead County Quorum Court transferred $450,000 from its COVID-19 relief fund to the county’s AWIN Infrastructure Fund to pay for upgrades to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network within the county.
The money added three new channels for rural county radios to connect with AWIN radios.
“AWIN was a very important step to help our first responders,” Day said. “It connected the many different departments including sheriff, city police, city fire, volunteer fire departments and many others to one network, which made it more more efficient.”
It allowed rural fire departments and the Craighead County Road Department to connect to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network system.
This came at time when some rural fire departments had been struggling with unreliable radio systems and the departments urged that the upgrade was sorely need.
Day said, “It was a good start at getting everything lined out for first responders.”
Kronos time clocks, handbook updates
The new Kronos electronic facial recognition system was approved in November to help provide a true accounting of an employee’s work hours.
Craighead County Judge Marvin day said on Monday that he felt it was one of the top occurrences of 2021 because it insured the employees were being paid fairly and also made them accountable to the taxpayers.
It was necessary for the completion of the federal audit of Craighead County. A copy of the Kronos time and attendance policy was incorporated into the Craighead County Personnel Policy Handbook earlier this month.
It utilizes portable and stationary iPads as time-clocks and requires that all employees, including elected officials, clock in and out of work using a face recognition system to ensure accuracy.
Although the new timekeeping process didn’t cause much dispute, there were a few who weren’t happy with the change. That included Andrew Stricklin, who is running for circuit clerk. He told Day the new process was a slap in the face to county employees and warned that it was a bad move.
Roadwork
Roadwork played a big part in Craighead County this year as well, as traffic has been slowed and even stopped throughout the county, causing delays for many residents.
“Road maintenance is essential for the county,” Day said, “Roads get cracked and have to be repaired before further damage is caused. It is just part of keeping our roads safe.”
Day said the county has patched more than 20 miles worth of roadway this year alone, which accounts for more than 10 percent for of the repairs needed.
Money from the state’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program was also used to repair and replace many bridges throughout the county, as well as, adding culverts to prevent flooding and washouts on county roads.
