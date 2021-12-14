JONESBORO — Stephen Hammell and his two daughters were terrified as they scrambled for the storm cellar in their backyard on Friday night in Trumann.
“I felt like I was in a scene from the movie ‘Twister’,” Hammell said Tuesday. “I could see it coming in between the lightning strikes, and it was pulling at the cellar door as I tried my best to close and latch it.”
Hammell said he grew up in Trumann and, in his 54 years, he had never seen a tornado hit the town.
“I am just thankful to have a house,” Hammell said, adding that he was lucky because one of his neighbors took a lot more damage.
Clean up continued Tuesday after Friday’s series of tornadoes hit Northeast Arkansas just as more rain was forecast.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a press conference Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be sending two teams into areas impacted by the devastating tornadoes that ripped through the state Friday night.
He said the teams are expected to arrive on Wednesday and part of their job will be to estimate the cost of the damage to see if it meets the threshold for federal assistance.
Hutchinson said 307 structures were damaged by the storms, with 61 destroyed.
One of the tornadoes touched down in Craighead County near County Road 403 at Lawson Road and quickly moved northeast, where it hit the Monette Manor Nursing Home.
Golden Wes Hembrey, 94, died when the tornado destroyed the nursing home where he lived in Monette.
His nephew Mike Hembrey told The Associated Press that the Korean War veteran and retired farmer had been in the nursing home since 2016 because of Alzheimer’s disease. But he remembered his uncle as engaged with his extended family throughout their younger years.
“He was outgoing,” his nephew said. “He’d be out in the yard playing with us. But don’t make him mad. When he was mad, he was mad.”
“He liked cutting up, telling jokes,” said niece Kristie Carmichael.
The Hembreys said Jimmie Hembrey had visited his brother the day before the tornado and found him to be in good health.
Terry L. Thomas, Monette treasurer and executive assistant to the mayor, said on Tuesday that electric, water and sewer had been completely restored and communications are all finally back up and running after an antenna had been destroyed.
“We have received so much help from city, county and state levels,” Thomas said.
Buffalo Island Central High School is being used as a donation and distribution center and the Church of Christ is helping to deliver and distribute supplies.
The Monette Fire Department is also distributing supplies such as nails and traps.
An account has been set up at Centennial Bank for the victims of Monette Manor and other Monette residents effected by the tornado.
Another tornado struck Trumann just before 9:30 p.m., also hitting a nursing home, and the fire department was also heavily damaged.
There were three firefighters inside the Trumann Fire Deptartment as the tornado sucked the roof off the station. One held onto one of the firetrucks as another took cover in the hallway after the bay door he was trying to close was ripped off in front of him.
Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said on Tuesday that clean up was going well and 90 percent of the city’s power has been restored.
“We are still receiving a whole bunch of donations,” Redman said. “We even received a truckload of supplies from Lowe’s today with shovels, nails, traps and things of that nature.”
Mary Amick and her sister-in-law, Barbara Fisher, said that they still haven’t been able to locate the roof of her home. Amick said she was just glad that her daughter survived. Her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend were in the hallway when the tornado tore the roof off of her house on South Parkview.
An account also has been set up at Unico Bank for Trumann residents effected by the tornado.
The same tornado that hit Monette also struck Leachville, where the Dollar General assistant manager, June Pennington, 52, of Manila, was killed.
Two of Pennington’s children told The Associated Press that the Manila resident was devoted to her four children and nine grandchildren and had a particular soft spot for animals.
“She didn’t love anything as much in life as her kids and grandkids,” said Christie Pennington. “She was truly selfless and loved wholeheartedly.”
David Benefield, the oldest of June Pennington’s four children, said he was born when his mother was only 14.
“She was a kid raising a kid. We were just like best friends,” he said. “It’s crazy how close you become.”
Her children remember her as someone who “would do anything that we asked her to do,” Benefield said. Even after her children were grown, they said June Pennington wanted to spend as much time with them as possible.
Christie Pennington said her mother adopted dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, turtles and even a ferret.
“If there was ever an animal in need of a home, we took it in,” she said.
Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown said the cleaned up was going well and hoped to have 90 percent completed by the end of the week if more bad weather doesn’t hold up progress.
There is still no power to the worst damaged area of the city, he added, but power has been restored to 90 percent of the city.
Curfews are still in effect for Trumann and Leachville.
