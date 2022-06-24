Although Arkansas State Representative Dwight Tosh has fought many battles to get where he is today, one of his earliest battles was with cancer as patient No. 17 when St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital first opened in 1962.
State Rep. Tosh, who is a Jonesboro native, made history on Friday during a ceremony recognizing him as the hospital’s first childhood cancer patient to ever reach the momentous 60-year survivorship milestone. He was also the first to receive a special commemorative 60-year survivor pin, which was presented by St. Jude president and CEO Dr. James R. Downing and the Board of Directors of St. Jude during the hospital’s 60th anniversary celebration in Memphis.
Rep. Tosh said on Tuesday that as the 17th patient he was treated for childhood Hodgkin lymphoma, which is an aggressive cancer that was assumed to be fatal at that time.
Today, the cure rate for Hodgkin lymphoma is 90 to 95 percent for children with 6,000 to 7,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States.
According to the a press release, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened.
It also states in the release that St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
Tosh, now 73, can still vividly remember just how quickly and unexpectedly the cancer hit him.
“It was 1962 and I was a healthy, active 13-year-old boy,” Tosh recalled. “I was the starter for my basketball team and a catcher for my baseball team at Valley View where I grew up.”
“Then one day I just got sick and I was sick for weeks,” he said. “I kept a fever of 107, and the doctors couldn’t figure it out. I lost my ability to even walk and then a huge knot popped up on the side of my neck and so they did more tests.”
“My body was a withered shell when the doctor called my parents and told them to prepare for the worst,” Tosh fought back the tears when thinking back to his parents, Jesse and Opal Tosh, and what all they went through with him. “The doctors here in Jonesboro told my parents that I only had two weeks to live.”
As if by a miracle, the next day, on April 23, his parents received a call about a new cancer hospital in Memphis and to Memphis they went.
Tosh noted that he felt that there were only four reasons that he is alive today.
First, he said, was his faith in God, who helped the hospital to open just in time to save his life.
Second was his family’s faith in God, he said, noting that his mother’s spirit and attitude helped him so much.
“My mother never left my side,” Tosh said. “She wasn’t going to let me die without a fight.”
Third was the faculty at St. Jude, he said, applauding the staff who helped him through, along with so many others.
“I walked in and they just wrapped their arms around me and never let go,” Tosh said. “I remember them putting me in a wheel chair and taking me down an underground tunnel to the St. Joseph Hospital for some of my treatments.”
His treatments included very high doses of chemotherapy and radiation, far too high by today’s standards, but Tosh said times were different and they didn’t know as much as they do now about the effects. He said he is still grateful because nothing that the doctors in Jonesboro had tried was working.
Tosh was assigned patient number 17 upon entry in the hospital, he said, noting that a patient’s number is still based upon admission today. Numbers are never reused therefore he alone will always be number 17 at St. Jude.
“When you receive that number, it is more then just a number,” he stated. “We ask each other, ‘What’s your patient number,’ and it gives us an idea of when the other person was there and then we say, ‘Hey we made it.’ It bonds and connects you to everyone else, as well as with their families, the hospital faculty, ALSAC and Danny Thomas (founder of St. Jude).”
ALSAC is short for American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, which was founded by Thomas in 1957 to be the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. According to the St. Jude website, its sole mission is to raise the funds and awareness necessary to operate and maintain the hospital, which also helps pay for the children’s and their families stay and treatment at St. Jude.
Tosh noted that his father, who was a shoe salesman at Frolic Footwear, had already started working two jobs when he became a patient at St. Jude just to pay for the doctor’s bills in Jonesboro. He said the fact that his parents didn’t have to pay a penny at St. Jude was a blessing in itself.
Which brought him to his fourth and final reason, which was the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital founder himself, Danny Thomas.
According to Tosh, when Thomas said, “No child should die in the dawn of life,” he meant it.
“I applaud Danny Thomas and ALSAC for staying the course and never giving up on his dream,” Tosh declared. “Which allowed me to never give up on mine.”
Although he had the chance to meet The Three Stooges while at the hospital, he said he will never forget meeting Thomas for the first time.
“They entertained us and for a while we forgot just how sick we really were, but then a few weeks later a nurse came in and told me that Danny Thomas was coming to visit and at first I was confused by my mother’s excitement. He wasn’t the Stooges, why was mom fixing her hair and makeup,” Tosh laughed. “My mom laughed and said that he was not only a famous TV star, who was known around the world, but the founder of the hospital.”
Tosh said he would never forget how he felt when Thomas left his room, “When he left, I felt like he would have built the hospital just for me.”
As Tosh recalls the good times, he also is forced to recall the bad times.
The only people allowed in his wing of the hospital were the patients, their parents and the hospital faculty, so they had to visit friends and family through a window to limit exposure.
After he began to make friends inside the facility, he couldn’t understand why his friends were dying at the hospital.
“Mom tried explaining death,” he recalled as his brown eye teared up once again. “Can you image explaining death to a child.”
“To think, 60 years ago today, I was laying in a hospital, ... clinging to life,” he said. “If someone would have walked in and told me that ... you and St. Jude will still be here in 60 years ... well, who would have believed them?”
But he did survive and both he and the hospital have gone on to do great things.
However even after beating cancer and being released that fall, his struggles were not over. When he returned to school, some of the other parents didn’t understand and thought his cancer might be contagious.
He remembered getting angry, but recalled his dad telling him something that would stick with him for the rest of his life. His dad told him not to be hard on them because they were just trying to protect their children too.
After that, Tosh decided he was going to prove to everyone that he and the others like him were warriors, and they could go on to live full and productive lives.
He even rejoined the baseball team in his senior year of high school, but he didn’t get strong enough to rejoin the basketball team, which was always his favorite.
But things weren’t all bad, he said, as he smiled and recalled that as other shunned him, the prettiest girl in school would take interest in him and he would fall in love.
“She was a literal beauty queen and Miss Valley View,” his eye sparkled as he talked about her, noting that he would go on to marry and have two children and four grandchildren with his high school sweetheart, Joan Tosh. In fact, they just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on May 30.
Tosh also expressed pride in his children.
He said that their daughter, Christy Tosh-Crider, who is an attorney and a gospel singer in Nashville, took after her mother because she was both smart and beautiful, while their son, Brant Tosh, took after him and is a lieutenant for the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Arkansas State Police in Jonesboro.
Although most people know him for his role in the legislature, Tosh is also a retired Arkansas State Police Captain after 34 years with the ASP.
In 2014, he ran for state representative and in 2015 he started his first term in the Arkansas House as he became the representative for District 52, which includes portions of Craighead, Poinsett, Jackson and Independence counties. He is now in his fourth term.
Rep. Tosh serves as chairperson of the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee and also serves on the Joint Budget Committee, the House Public Transportation Committee and the House Rules Committee.
He is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Jonesboro, the Arkansas State Police Retirees Association and the Arkansas State Police Association.
An avid supporter of St. Jude, Tosh has traveled all over the U.S. for St. Jude events. In 2007, decades after his treatment, Tosh also became the first patient to enroll in St. Jude LIFE, an unprecedented research effort studying the health of more than 5,000 St. Jude survivors. The study was designed to help clinicians better understand the late effects of cancer and treatment as they sought ways to improve the quality of life for survivors and help form future advances in treatment.
Tosh said that he has completed three LIFE studies so far.
“Its amazing how things come full circle,” Tosh said, noting that he had even been inducted into the Valley View Hall of Honor in 2018 during the halftime of Valley View’s homecoming game.
“My prayer is always that every child at St. Jude will be able to stand strong in their darkest hour and that they too are victorious,” Tosh said.
To learn more about St. Jude, visit the website at StJude.org or follow St. Jude on social media at @StJudeResearch.
