JONESBORO — A 22-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Friday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Front and North Drake Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
As the police officer was pulling the vehicle over, the driver threw a handgun out of the window.
The officer recovered a 9 mm Glock which had its serial number filed off.
The man is being held on suspicion of possession of a defaced firearm, felony tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use a turn signal.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 3700 block of Keeley Drive and stole items. Taken were a Hoyt compound bow with a quiver valued at $600, three arrows valued at $225, a $25 watch and $10 in change.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon someone entered her vehicle at work in the 1100 block of East Matthews Avenue and stole items. Taken were $800 in cash and 60 Adderall pills valued at $100.
A 46-year-old Blytheville woman told police Thursday evening that a suspect took her property when he moved out of her building in the 1500 block of Red Wolf Boulevard. Taken were a commercial fryer. Steam tables, refrigerator, warming tower and serving pans valued at a total of $5,200.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday night that he was beat up by three suspects who then stole a speaker from his vehicle in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive. The speaker is valued at $400.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that three mowers and a trailer were stolen from his residence in the 600 block of Flint Street. The total value of the items is listed at $8,550.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that someone entered her apartment in the 500 block of Melrose Street and stole a safe and jewelry. The safe is valued at $500 and the four rings are valued at a total of $7,000.
