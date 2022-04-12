JONESBORO — The 2022 tourism system is getting underway in Arkansas, and the hospitality industry is ready for a big year. But they also need to prepare for April 8, 2024, said Kim Williams, a travel writer for the Arkansas Parks and Tourism division.
“This is going to be a tourism event like we’ve never seen,” Williams said of what has been tagged the Great North American Eclipse. And she said Jonesboro, Paragould and Piggott will be in the perfect spots for sky gazers to see it. Neighboring communities will be able to capitalize on it, too, Williams told area leaders Tuesday at the Delta Center for Economic Development at Arkansas State University.
Williams has been helping prepare the state for an event that will attract the largest mass of tourists for a single, brief event in the state’s history.
She pointed to what happened in South Carolina, a state similar in size geographically, during a solar eclipse in 2017.
“They had 1.6 million visitors,” Williams said. “For the eclipse – I’m not talking year-around – I’m talking about for a single event with an economic impact of $269 million. That’s why I’m saying this will be an event like Arkansas has never seen in its history.”
Unlike a major sporting event or festival in a given city, the eclipse will generate revenue for multiple cities in two-thirds of the state, she said.
A narrow swath of the state from Texarkana northeast to Jonesboro will benefit the most from the totality of the eclipse. But there will be so many visitors to the states that hotels, motels, campgrounds and other hosts north and south will be able to reap the benefits.
Many of the people who come here for the eclipse will have never been to Arkansas before, Williams said. She cited Casper, Wyoming as an example.
“Over 75 percent of the visitors that came to Casper in August of 2017 for the eclipse had never been to Casper or Wyoming before,” Williams said. “For us tourism people, that is exciting. To have hundreds of thousands of people who have never been to Arkansas before.
Mayor Charles Snapp of Walnut Ridge said the Rhea Hotel, which his family formerly owned, started receiving inquiries for rooms years ago for the 2024 eclipse.
“When they come in, they’re going to spread out. They’re going to see whatever else is in the region,” Snapp said. “That’s why we have to think regionalism in Northeast Arkansas.”
State Tourism Director Travis Napper suggested communities schedule events for the weekend leading up to the eclipse, which falls on a Monday. While he cautioned against price-gouging, Napper said lodging prices should be adjusted to account for supply and demand.
Snapp and Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said they hope the Northeast Arkansas Mayors Caucus can help coordinate events throughout the region.
Williams said Arkansas communities won’t need to compete with each other.
“We’re only competing against Texas. We’ve got to beat Texas,” she said.
To learn more on the eclipse log on to www. arkansas.com/eclipse.
