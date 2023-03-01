JONESBORO — Rural Caucus of Arkansas is hosting a town hall discussion about the future of education tonight at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
According to a press release, the panel discussion and town hall-style event will focus on the future of public education and the impact the LEARNS voucher proposal will have on rural schools.
The panelists will be local educators Dr. Heather McNamee, Erika Askeland, Jenny Petty and Allison Grigsby Sweatman.
Chenoa Summers, a college-level science educator, will serve as co-host for the event.
“Panelists will discuss their concerns about legislative actions affecting public schools including pay raises, the LEARNs voucher proposal, the effects of vouchers on funding in rural education, special education, mental health, and the financial impacts on rural communities, the press release stated.
The panel discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave. in Jonesboro. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and there will be a short question and answer session after the discussion.
