JONESBORO — A town hall-style meeting will be held next week in Jonesboro regarding the 2024 Great American Eclipse.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Hames Room in First National Bank Arena on the Arkansas State University campus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A town hall-style meeting will be held next week in Jonesboro regarding the 2024 Great American Eclipse.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Hames Room in First National Bank Arena on the Arkansas State University campus.
Dr. P. Clay Sherrod, executive director of Arkansas Sky Observatories, will address the meeting and explain what to expect in Jonesboro, which is in the direct path of totality of the solar eclipse coming April 8, 2024.
“Dr. Sherrod is Arkansas’ leading astronomer and will explain exactly what we can expect in Jonesboro,” Cari White, chair of the Jonesboro Eclipse Committee, said in a news release. “His presentation will be interactive as well as entertaining.”
The Hames Room is located inside the lower Red Entrance, and the event is free to all.
“Hotels are selling rooms at high rates, and we are preparing for a potentially large crowd of visitors because Jonesboro is so aligned in the path of this eclipse,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “We don’t know exactly what to expect – other than almost three minutes of total darkness shortly after 12:30 p.m.”
Events for residents and guests are being planned around the Great American Eclipse, so expect announcements of celebrations and parties to be forthcoming, White said.
“This is a great event in Jonesboro and will be remembered for a lifetime,” she said. “We are excited.”
Especially encouraged to attend the town hall are personnel from public schools, healthcare, church pastors, county and city governments, fire and police officers and other first responders.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.