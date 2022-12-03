BONO — The town of Black Rock was devastated after four people were killed and two were injured Thursday evening in a wreck on U.S. 63 near Bono, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock, Kreccia Gail Jones-Pegler, 41, of Black Rock, Justin Lowell Pegler, 39, of Monette, and an unnamed juvenile died in the accident.
Injured were Loura Ann Huskey, 31, of Portia, and Avery Larusso, 19, of Lakeland, Tenn.
According to the report, a 2021 Hyundai, driven by Deason, was traveling south on U.S. 63 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Jeep, driven by Larusso.
All four of the fatalities were in Deason’s vehicle, the report states, as was Huskey.
The injured were taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis and St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Bono Police Chief Michael Parrish said U.S. 63 was closed for about two-and-a-half hours. His department diverted traffic off of the highway and through the city.
In Black Rock, donations were being collected to help the grandparents of one of the victims, Black Rock Police Chief Bryan Archer said Friday.
“This town is small enough where everyone knows everybody,” he said. “We’re in the process of collecting clothes, food, Christmas presents, anything that could help.”
Archer said the community is giving a great response to the tragedy.
Darlene Schmidt, an administrative assistant at Black Rock, said the grandparents are on a fixed income and need assistance.
Anyone wishing to donate, can send any assistance to 491 Elm St., Black Rock, 72415, Schmidt said.
Parrish said an earlier one-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 resulted in the driver being taken to a Memphis hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.