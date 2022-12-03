BONO — The town of Black Rock was devastated after four people were killed and two were injured Thursday evening in a wreck on U.S. 63 near Bono, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock, Kreccia Gail Jones-Pegler, 41, of Black Rock, Justin Lowell Pegler, 39, of Monette, and an unnamed juvenile died in the accident.