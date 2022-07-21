JONESBORO — The number of traffic crashes rose in 2021, both in Craighead County and statewide, according to a safety analysis prepared by the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission.
Alan Pillow, staff director, said local crashes rose from 3,838 during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to 4,500 last year. Crashes statewide increased from 75,571 to 81,227.
Traffic in 2020 was down nationally because of the high unemployment rate associated with the pandemic, and the higher number of people who worked from home.
Last year’s numbers were the highest in the past five years, according to the analysis.
Though Pillow’s work responsibilities are confined to the geographic area of Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and the unincorporated areas of Craighead County, he said the crash statistics he obtained from the Arkansas Department of Transportation are countywide.
Pillow said incidents listed as roadway departure crashes made up 68 percent of local traffic incidents from 2017 through 2021. Of 72 fatalities during that period, 49 involves vehicles that ran off the road, according to Pillow’s report. Second-most prevalent crash types were intersection related. Twelve deaths in the previous five years involved non-motorists, pedestrians or bicyclists.
Identified as areas of concern for road departure crashes included:
Johnson Avenue between Marion Berry Parkway and State Street.
Red Wolf Boulevard from Stallings Lane to Highland Drive.
Craighead Road 905 from Brookland to Highland Drive (Arkansas 18).
U.S. 49 in Brookland from U.S. 49-B to CR 960 .
Interstate 555 exit ramp at Bay.
North Church Street from Bradley Street to Center Street.
Harrisburg Road (Arkansas 1B) from Forest Hill Road to Brownstone Drive.
Pillow said he was surprised to see the number of crashes at Bay and wants to delve deeper into those specific accident reports to learn why so many occurred.
In the past five years, 32 or 44 percent of fatal crashes were intersection-related.
The worst intersection was Highland Drive (Arkansas 18) and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Commerce Drive).
“There were a ton of fatal and serious injury crashes,” Pillow told the commission this week. “That was the worst intersection I saw on the map.”
In January, ArDOT reduced the speed limit at that intersection from 60 to 45 mph.
ArDOT also reduced the speed limit along Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) from Main Street to Red Wolf Boulevard from 45 to 35.
Pillow said it’s too early to know how much of an impact the lower speeds will have on crash statistics.
Speeding-related crashes accounted for 25 percent of all fatal crashes in the county, and Pillow identified six areas of concern:
Johnson Avenue from North Caraway Road to Red Wolf Boulevard.
Johnson Avenue from Paragould Drive to Bridger Road.
East Nettleton Avenue near Nettleton Circle.
Southwest Drive from Highland Drive to Hampton Drive.
Harrisburg Road (Arkansas 1B) from Forest Hill Road to Brownstone Drive.
In the case of Harrisburg Road, a traffic signal at Forest Hill Road is included in plans to widen the road.
That project, along with extending MLK Drive to East Johnson Avenue, have been pushed back to federal fiscal year 2023, according to a preliminary list of projects proposed by ArDOT that Pillow released on Tuesday.
Twelve fatalities were identified as pedestrians or bicyclists during the five-year period.
