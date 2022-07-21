JONESBORO — The number of traffic crashes rose in 2021, both in Craighead County and statewide, according to a safety analysis prepared by the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission.

Alan Pillow, staff director, said local crashes rose from 3,838 during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to 4,500 last year. Crashes statewide increased from 75,571 to 81,227.