JONESBORO — Motorists had to use alternate routes after a train derailment near Cottonbelt Avenue on the Union Pacific line caused major traffic delays starting around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning in downtown Jonesboro.
Both Gee Street and South Culberhouse Street had to be closed at the railroad crossings, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Officer Sally Smith said that the incident actually happened at 3:43 a.m.
“There are so many side roads that feed that little area, that we don’t have to worry too much about traffic control at this point,” Smith said later Tuesday morning, noting that the two roads were the only ones that had to be closed.
Union Pacific Communications Manager Susan Stevens said via email on Tuesday morning that no one was injured as several train cars that left the track collided with other rail cars on an adjacent track.
She said the collision did cause two other cars to derail following the initial derailment incident, which involved approximately 11 Union Pacific train cars.
Stevens also noted that while no one was hurt, coal was released onto the ground.
According to Stevens, it is still unknown what caused the train to derail and the incident remains under investigation.
