JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro and Police Department installed a GridSmart traffic camera Tuesday at the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Avenue.
The camera not only monitors traffic, but can detect pedestrians crossing the street and controls the traffic lights to allow the pedestrian to cross, according to Rachel Anderson, social media specialist with the JPD.
She said the camera doesn’t have facial or license plate recognition capabilities, but allow for 360 degrees of surveillance.
The department will monitor the new camera for about three months, and if it likes the results, five more will be ordered for other intersections, according to Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth. The cameras cost between $15,000-$20,000, she said.
These cameras aren’t crime-fighting cameras like the SkyCop cameras, which have been deployed in high-crime neighborhoods, she said.
