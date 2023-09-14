JONESBORO — Perceived discrepancies in a traffic impact study prompted members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to table consideration of a subdivision review Tuesday.
SSP Investments sought approval of preliminary plans for Savannah Hills, phases 6 and 7, which would contain 65 lots on 26.18 acres.
The land is zoned R-2 multifamily and is located between Craighead Forest Road and Dena Jo Drive.
Jonesboro Planning Director, Darrel Smith, recommended tabling the proposal because of questions about the traffic study.
“Until that’s settled, we can’t support it,” Smith said.
The study results were submitted Aug. 17 with the plans, Michael Boggs, consulting engineer for SSP owner Sid Pickle, said.
Pickle expressed his frustration, saying city officials didn’t indicate that there was an issue.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said.
Michael Morris, a civil engineer for the city, said the issue revolves over the amount of additional traffic that be generated by the new dwellings.
“On one of the previous phases, it said there were so many units, and this phase is larger and it says the (morning) peak is the same number,” Morris explained. “So, we know that that is a discrepancy there.”
Morris said city engineers now want to do a further analysis of other calculations.
Traffic from the Savannah Hills multifamily subdivision has been an issue for more than two years, as residents of previously existing neighborhoods complained traffic was overwhelming their own narrow streets.
In addition to traffic, one neighboring resident complained that he believed the new construction will add to drainage issues for his property.
Should the traffic issue be resolved in time, the commission will reconsider the proposal at its Sept. 26 meeting.
Also on Tuesday, discrepancies in public notification caused a month’s delay in considering a rezoning proposal.
Developers are required to provide 15 days’ notice to adjacent property owners of a public hearing on the matter.
One neighbor displayed her notification that said the hearing would be on Sept. 19, not Sept. 12.
The developer, Southard Construction LLC, will have to send new, accurate notifications that the MAPC will consider the proposal at its Oct. 10 meeting.
Southard seeks to rezone 7.58 acres at 5601 Pacific Road, between Kathleen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from R-2 multifamily medium density district to RM-12, residential multifamily.
The third proposal on the agenda did gain endorsement.
The commission voted to recommend approval of a proposal by Dale and Darlene Wood to rezone 10 acres west of 7520 Hancock Road, between Interstate 555 and Craighead Road 641 from I-2 general industrial district, to RS-2, single family residential.
According to the application, the Woods only seek to build one house on the property. There are five homes nearby, among cropland. Dale Wood said the land can’t be subdivided because there is no sewer service available.
