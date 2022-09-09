JONESBORO — While Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) is a national strategy on highway safety to try to eliminate serious injuries and deaths on the nation’s roadways, errors in reporting in Arkansas have caused performance goals to increase in those categories.
However, Sunny Farmahan, the MPO coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the current targets are based on more accurate data.
“More and more agencies are coming into the eCrash system so we have better reporting,” Farmahan said.
The eCrash reporting system allows police to fill out reports from their cars and automatically share the reports with Arkansas State Police.
“It had been the general understanding that agencies not reporting their crashes were still reporting fatal crashes,” ArDOT’s Safety Performance Measures report states. “However, in late 2020 (Arkansas State Police) discovered that those agencies were also not reporting their fatalities. This underreported contributed to an increase of 32.4 percent in reported fatalities between 2017 and 2021. The number of reported fatalities in 2022 is on pace to equal or surpass 2021. This underreporting has an impact on both fatality data and non-motorized crash data.”
In other words, future statistics will more accurately reflect reality, and thus the projection for Arkansas fatalities also increased, as did the target goals.
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission adopted those goals on Thursday.
The commission is a federally-funded metropolitan planning organization (MPO). It’s responsible for helping plan the best use of federal transportation funding in Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and the unincorporated portion of Craighead County between those cities.
Other factors in the anticipation of more fatalities and serious injuries have been the increase in vehicle miles driven since the height of the pandemic, higher speed limits and more instances of excessive speeds. The report showed citations for driving above 100 mph increased by 18 percent in 2021.
Ann Williams, a Jonesboro City Council member and member of the MPO Policy Committee, said she believed, at least regionally, the goals for reducing injuries and deaths from non-motorized accidents should be more aggressive.
John Street, chairman of the Policy Committee and also a member of the city council, said he believes that’s already happening.
“We have in working with ArDOT, lowered the speed limit along Johnson (Arkansas 91) that’s affected some of the pedestrians in this area,” Street said. He also said the city is seeking a major Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant. If approved, the city would receive $2.26 million in federal funds to rebuild the lighting on Johnson Avenue between Main Street and North Caraway Road. The total project cost would be more than $2.8 million and make it easier for motorists to see pedestrian along that stretch.
Street also said ArDOT has several road improvements scheduled in coming months in Jonesboro.
“But, just having better roads provides a measure of safety,” Street said.
Williams said it’s true the lower speed limits had an impact initially, but she believes speeding has resumed.
“I know this has been mentioned before, but I would like to have strict enforcement to kind of make a point with people that drive along that area,” Williams stressed. “A few tickets and people will get the idea, and word spreads.”
Brad Smithee, ArDOT’s district engineer, said reconstruction of traffic lanes on Interstate 555 is ongoing and will continue through the winter.
The next big project is the railroad overpass near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. The Arkansas State Highway Commission is scheduled to open bids for that project on Sept. 21.
Smithee said many of the other projects in the area that had been planned for 2020 have been pushed down the schedule.
“We’re seeing a lot of work to be done pushed down, pushed down, pushed down the schedule,” Smithee said. “And unfortunately, that’s just kind of a sign of the times because of how funding is working, … right of way, getting utilities moved, all of that is just adding complications.”
The much anticipated extension of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to serve as a more direct route for through traffic between the Farville Curve and I-555 is scheduled for bidding this November, Smithee said.
“We hope that stays on schedule,” Smithee said. “That’s another one that’s been really hard to get all the details worked out with the railroad. We’ve had some utility issues that caused some delays.”
Other future projects:
Widening Arkansas 1B (Harrisburg Road) south of I-555 is scheduled for bids in May 2023.
Also scheduled for May 2023 is intersection improvements to Arkansas 351 (Airport Road and Old Greensboro Road).
Widening of Old Greensboro Road is slated for March 2024.
Improvements to the Southwest Drive (U.S. 49)-Parker Road intersection is pushed back to 2024.
Widening of Arkansas 1 (Stadium Boulevard) to five lanes to Caraway Road is scheduled for 2025.
Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, said the recently completed changes to the intersection of Main Street-Southwest Drive and Highland Drive made traffic flow much more efficient, but now the city needs to work on better timing of the traffic signals.
He said the city also hopes to hire a consultant to recommend improvements to intersections of Nettleton Avenue and Main Street and Church and Main streets.
