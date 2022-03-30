JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man at about 1 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Flowerland Drive and Greenwood Street, according to a police report.
Justin Hall, 39, of the 1000 block of Rosemond Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other JPD reports:
A 16-year-old girl told police Wednesday morning that a 16-year-old boy had sexual intercourse with her while she was sleeping. The suspect could face a charge of rape.
The state Department of Human Services reported to police Tuesday that a 49-year-old woman misused $5,500 worth of public benefits. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle was broken into in the 1700 block of South Church Street. Stolen was a 9 mm Glock handgun worth $500.
Three victims – ages 12, 11 and 8 years old – told police Tuesday night that a 15-year-old boy pulled a gun on them at the intersection of Puryear Street and West Monroe Avenue. The suspect could face charges of aggravated assault and third-degree battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.