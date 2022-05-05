JONESBORO — People arrested a Jonesboro man Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of drug charges after a traffic stop at the intersection of North Culberhouse Street and West Thomas Green Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Eric Wilson, 34, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 356, is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Derrick Shuman, 35, of the 800 block of Jackson Road 70, Swifton, on Wednesday evening after he was found standing next to an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of East Lawson Road and South Culberhouse Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and having fictitious tags.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that a 21-year-old man entered her residence and stole her keys and phone in the 600 block of Melrose Street. The items are valued at $150.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 500 block of Wiregrass Way and stole items. Taken were a $500 purse, a $150 wallet, a checkbook and credit cards.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered her residence and stole medications and a television in the 1300 block of Haven Street. The total value of the items is $850.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that her ex-fiance used her debit card to make unauthorized purchases in the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road. The purchases amounted to $1,053.94.
A 26-year-old Caraway woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that her ATV was stolen from the front yard of her residence in the 6800 block of Highway 139 South. The 2015 Honda is valued at $5,500.
A 46-year-old Charlotte Court House, Va., man told police a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man stole money from a bank card Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road. The amount stolen was $1,051.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone entered her vehicle and stole items in the 4200 block of Manila Street. Taken were a debit card and the title to a 2017 Dodge Charger.
