JONESBORO — Police arrested Jeremy Wells, 39, of the 1200 block of Craighead Road 730, at about 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dan Avenue and Lacy Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police found about 10 grams of suspected meth and 1.5 grams of marijuana during a search of Wells’ vehicle.
Wells was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center for suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony parole violation, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, hazardous driving, driving on a suspended license and revocation of probation.
In other police reports:
Tia Milligan, 41, of the 600 block of Mildred, Trumann, was arrested at about 1:48 a.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and West Washington Avenue. Police said she tried to swallow a bag of meth. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence.
Briana Raymond, 30, of the 6100 block of Highway 351, was arrested at about 8:08 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Parker and South Caraway roads. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony tampering with evidence, failure to register a vehicle, obstructing governmental operations and probation revocation.
A 40-year-old Kennett, Mo., woman told police Monday afternoon that someone used her credit card information at the 5500 block of East Johnson Avenue to steal money. The amount stolen is listed at $1,500.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday night that someone broke into her vehicle in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and took her wallet. The wallet contained debit cards, a birth certificate, insurance card and a child support card.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 1100 block of Hope Avenue and stole jewelry. A bracelet valued at $800 was taken and damage to a door and frame is listed at $300.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday morning that someone stole his vehicle in the 900 block of Links Circle. There was no value listed for the 2019 Kia Optima.
A 51-year-old Wynne man told Jonesboro police on Friday afternoon that someone broke into a storage unit in the 3200 block of Whitman Street, and stole items. Taken were furniture valued at $10,000 and a washer-dryer unit valued at $2,000.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman and 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that their vehicles were broken into in the 5400 block of Viney Creek Lane. Taken was $520 in cash.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that his vehicle was stolen from in front of his home in the 5400 block of Clear Creek Lane. The 2012 Nissan Titan is valued at $25,000.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro man told a sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning that someone entered his airplane hangar in the 5300 block of Arkansas 18 and stole items. A laptop, two GPSs, a radio for a model plane and power tool batteries were taken. The total value of the items is $2,825.
