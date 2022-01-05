JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man at about 1 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South Caraway Road, according to Jonesboro police.
Girard Cook, 36, of the 2900 block on Kazi Street, is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other JPD reports:
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man reported a burglary of his residence at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in which two firearms were stolen in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive. A 9 mm Glock with a laser light and an AR pistol with a scope with a total value of $1,500 were taken along with two gaming systems valued at a total of $600.
Police arrested Kevin Edward Swindle, 47, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday outside of his residence on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, aggravated assault, third-degree battery and theft of $1,000 or less.
Police arrested Matthew Bullock, 35, of the 1400 block of Angelus Street, after a clerk at Motel 6, 2300 South Caraway Road, reported that he paid for a room with a counterfeit $100 bill. He is facing a first-degree forgery charge.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported her vehicle was broken into Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Mays Lane. Taken were an Iphone and $55 in cash.
