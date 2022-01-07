JONESBORO — A non-working license plate light caused a Faulkner County man to get pulled over and subsequently arrested Thursday night.
Clifford Sexton, 63, of Letona was pulled over at the intersection of Southwest and Ozark drives. A search of his vehicle turned up 13.6 grams of suspected meth, police said.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested Marlon Tramble, 32, of the 20 block of South Jefferson Street, Wilson, on Thursday evening after a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Leggett Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turn signal.
Police arrested Alex Sexton, 28, of the 900 block of Village Drive, Newport, on Thursday night in the 2900 block of South Caraway Road following a traffic stop. Sexton is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and driving with expired tags.
An 83-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday night that she was scammed for $4,000. The woman said a caller said he was from Microsoft and that she need to buy gift cards.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman said her 17-year-old daughter’s boyfriend assaulted her daughter and threatened the family. The woman made the report Thursday night. She lives in the 1300 block of Golf Course Drive.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 200 block of North Fisher Street and stole items. The total amount of items taken was listed at $400.
Police arrested Matthew Uyeda, 39, homeless, Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Race Street following a welfare check. Uyeda is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
