JONESBORO — Police arrested Sharlene Cline, 32, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 780, following a traffic stop Wednesday night at the intersection of North Bridge Street and East Johnson Avenue.
Officers found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine and six clonazepam pills.
Cline is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and driving left of center.
In a separate report, the manager of the Chateau Apartments, 828 S. Caraway Road, told police Wednesday afternoon that while the maintenance man was cleaning out an apartment after the resident moved out, he found a small amount of methamphetamine and a handgun under a rug.
The handgun is a .40-caliber Kahr.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night a firearm was stolen from his vehicle from the 400 block of Craighead Road 132. The Canik 9 mm handgun is valued at $750.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that someone entered his residence in the 500 block of Melrose Street and stole his firearm. The .22-caliber Glock pistol is valued at $400.
Police arrested Dawn Elkins, 41, of the 300 block of State Street, on Wednesday afternoon while serving a warrant. She is being held on possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and a bench warrant.
Focus Bank, 406 Southwest Drive, reported to police Wednesday afternoon that someone deposited four forged money orders in the ATM. Each money order was worth $500.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 4200 block of Sydney Cove and stole a $200 handbag containing $150 in cash.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone fraudulently used her bank card to make $1,100 in purchases.
