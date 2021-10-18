JONESBORO — A district court judge found probable cause to charge a Walnut Ridge woman with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
Emily Jones, 34, of Walnut Ridge, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Craighead County deputy Saturday afternoon on U.S. 49B. Jones and the driver, Daniel Hines, 50, of Jonesboro, were told to exit the vehicle so a parole search could be conducted, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The search turned up 15.93 grams of meth an 0.3 gram of heroin, according to the affidavit.
Judge Tommy Fowler gave Jones a bond of $50,000.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Hines with felony failure to appear and theft by receiving. His bond was set at $75,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
John Campbell, 31, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and three misdemeanor failures to appear; $25,000 bond.
Martell Haggins, 19, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Semiko Grady, 29, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening of a school employee; $35,000 bond.
Christopher Southard, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Ronnie Miles, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, refusal to submit to arrest and fleeing; $3,500 bond.
Kenneth Sullins, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
James Burns, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence; $50,000 bond.
Kerry Pendergrass, 50, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and no proof of insurance; $7,500 bond.
Amy Smith, 28, of Maumelle, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $75,000 bond.
Garner Autry, 43, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $100,000 bond.
Chennelle Tibbs, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $75,000 bond.
Crystal Wilson, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Brandon Moore, 29, of Jonesboro, with theft of a credit or debit card and possession of an instrument of crime; $10,000 bond.
Rebecca Harmon, 50, of Caraway, with second-degree domestic battery, second-degree terroristic threatening and fleeing; $35,000 bond.
